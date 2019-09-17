Mendon Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK); Duquesne Family Office Has Cut Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $6.32 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 30,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 493,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51M, down from 524,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $174.73. About 945,158 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 22,628 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Lc invested in 0% or 2,070 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 9,866 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,041 shares in its portfolio. 551,729 are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 10,411 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 88,949 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 36,688 shares. Wms Prns Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 15,341 shares. Northern Corporation owns 191,140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 2,942 shares. 23,474 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 5,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap holds 0% or 65,801 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 133,139 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 522,663 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 170,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,088 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Line Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWR, OLBK, TYPE, and RTEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Buy It While It’s In A Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 28th Options Now Available For Workday (WDAY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 66,600 shares to 453,900 shares, valued at $94.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).