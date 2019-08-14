Mendon Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Independent Bk Group (IBTX); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 126.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The hedge fund held 2,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 1,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $252.64. About 220,869 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 132,686 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 6,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Hodges Management has 0.89% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 26,790 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Com. Secor Capital Advsr LP owns 20,179 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest holds 28,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Commerce has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 260,018 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Co. 618 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 5,130 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 61,812 shares. Doliver Advisors LP reported 36,813 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 654,014 shares. Westwood Group Inc invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 67,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. 275 shares were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn, worth $14,652 on Wednesday, May 29.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 122,500 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 55,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,980 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) CEO David Brooks on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank to Align Retail Footprint Nasdaq:IBTX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CLO Hobart’s $299.1K Bet on IBTX – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 16, 2018.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. 500 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares with value of $121,155 were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 45,151 shares to 15,318 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,725 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Osisko Gold Royalties: Time For A Pause – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Anchor Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 4,587 were reported by Centurylink Inv Mngmt. Donald Smith has 319,973 shares. Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,533 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,166 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 218 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 251,118 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, New Vernon Mgmt Limited has 4.55% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 8,793 shares. 8,556 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com.