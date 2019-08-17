Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) by $1.54 Million as Share Value Declined; Investure Raised Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $2.55 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 39,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 107,906 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 147,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 155,081 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE

