Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holding by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $9.47 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 67,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 261,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 328,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 164,126 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22 million for 13.12 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SBCF shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 42.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com invested in 484,724 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 1.23M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 23,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T has 16,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dana Investment accumulated 12,437 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 3,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.63% or 461,456 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 113,473 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 17,162 are held by Mason Street Advsr. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 30,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 17,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 352,570 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 28,149 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baycom Corp by 18,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 475,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $48.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.75% or 79,764 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 4,189 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Wafra invested in 19,871 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd stated it has 12,084 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 17,988 are owned by Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Night Owl Limited Liability Com stated it has 8.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beech Hill owns 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,216 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.72% stake. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 53 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.69% or 1.52 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 34,261 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bloom Tree holds 18,864 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc owns 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,191 shares.