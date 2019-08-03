Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $515,848; Bailard Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Increased by $345,600

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 44,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 39,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 233,939 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Another trade for 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 36,879 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 69,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,203 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm accumulated 3,525 shares. Auxier Asset holds 37,998 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 76,333 were reported by Bender Robert And Assoc. 200 were reported by Peddock Advsrs Llc. Cannell Peter B And Inc owns 262,055 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 66,622 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.39% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 25,266 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny owns 8,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.07% stake. United Asset Strategies accumulated 74,058 shares or 1.26% of the stock. 301 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Lc. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 99 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 25,296 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,756 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 6,656 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 7,354 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 31,329 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 9,787 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 34,579 shares. Qs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mesirow Mgmt reported 192,887 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,199 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 11,499 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,900 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 21,838 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.45 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.