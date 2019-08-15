Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position By $515,848; Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Has 0.93 Sentiment

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 1.02M shares with $34.92 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 351,508 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc (MHN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought 800 shares worth $30,000.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) stake by 41,532 shares to 781,043 valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 48,898 shares and now owns 686,871 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.53 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Stephens Ar holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 3,757 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Vanguard Gp owns 4.59M shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 939,379 shares. 6.06 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fmr Lc reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 11,056 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co owns 97,001 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 35,862 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. for 109,178 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.88 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 15,914 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,128 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $428.69 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

