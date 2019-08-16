Mendon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Position by $1.17 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Lifted by $1.94 Million Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1274.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 96,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 104,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 6.45 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 108,570 shares traded or 48.70% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 39,506 shares to 107,906 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 252,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,936 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. Shares for $27,135 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Shah Suhas R. Suit John M II had bought 1,300 shares worth $35,503. $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of stock or 613 shares. On Friday, February 22 Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,234 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 397,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Northern holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 184,996 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 23,650 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated reported 9,388 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 23,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Walthausen & Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Morgan Stanley owns 20,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Ptnrs Ltd reported 15,341 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 81,435 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).