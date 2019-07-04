Mendon Capital Advisors Increases Position in Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK); Costco Wholesale (Call) (COST) Stock Value Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (Call) (COST) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 57,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 97,820 shares to 109,320 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Merchants reported 0.86% stake. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 2,356 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Management Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 170,957 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,333 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital invested in 0.16% or 2,100 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Com stated it has 3,080 shares. California-based Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 2.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv has 0.95% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.14% stake. 26,730 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 2,327 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc accumulated 920 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested in 16,681 shares. 17,146 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 24,918 shares. Rothschild & Communications Asset Us accumulated 0.01% or 10,535 shares. Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 377,558 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 2.07% stake. Kanawha Ltd owns 47,932 shares. Boston Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 113,250 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 21,874 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank holds 1,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,200 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.14M shares stake.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 39,506 shares to 107,906 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 252,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,936 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).