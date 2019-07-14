Mendon Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK); Nike (NKE) Holder Roundview Capital Raised Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 44,968 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15,172 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $34.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 215,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,741 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Deadrick Stephen J on Wednesday, January 30. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135 worth of stock. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Shah Suhas R. $40,545 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Suit John M II. MANUEL GAIL D bought $16,868 worth of stock or 595 shares. The insider GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.