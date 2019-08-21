Mendon Capital Advisors Increases Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS); Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $591,675 as Shares Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 109.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 16,403 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 7,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.09M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 21,193 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 20,004 shares. 6,458 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Bartlett Lc invested in 499 shares. Nomura has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Caymus Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 156,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 39,784 shares stake. Mitchell Group Inc Inc owns 52,470 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 12 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 4,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,825 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 46,523 shares. Advisor Partners Lc invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 128,553 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 719,794 shares to 10,206 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,457 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Incorporated (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 22,589 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 6,284 shares. Amer Intll Gp accumulated 0% or 7,898 shares. 220,000 were accumulated by Maltese. Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 838,527 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 7,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,053 shares. Illinois-based Banc Funds Communication Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 578,796 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Lc owns 96,536 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 2,590 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Dorsey Wright And Associate invested in 0% or 228 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 21,369 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,131 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 39,454 shares to 217,201 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).