Mendon Capital Advisors Increased Stake in First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN); As Northrop Grumman Systems (NOC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Systems Corp (NOC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 9,582 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 10,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49M shares traded or 311.99% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 196,878 shares to 32,892 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 407,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 53,979 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc holds 55,318 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 600 shares. Schneider Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.73% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,447 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 262,017 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.02% or 90,162 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 20,437 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 132,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connable Office Incorporated reported 26,211 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rmb Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 8,019 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 3,385 shares to 25,686 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.23% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Guyasuta Inc invested in 2,238 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 140,313 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Assetmark owns 270 shares. Advisor has invested 0.23% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.7% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 50,327 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 2,044 shares stake. Gam Ag reported 40,243 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd reported 1,266 shares. Navellier & Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 707 shares.

