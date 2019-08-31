Mendon Capital Advisors Holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) Has Cut by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 260,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 269,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 578,740 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.32M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.71M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,571 shares to 473,812 shares, valued at $52.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 86,590 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort LP reported 1,935 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp holds 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 249,308 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.06% or 31,707 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company holds 19,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset accumulated 8,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 287,762 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 109,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 226,520 shares. 222,713 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 261 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 26,815 shares. 1,457 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Opus Capital Gp Lc holds 0.32% or 25,104 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,043 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

