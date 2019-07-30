Mendon Capital Advisors Holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Has Trimmed by $2.06 Million as Shares Rose; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $2.55 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 5.71 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 6.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES BUSINESS POSTED BEST RESULTS SINCE 2007 -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.2% of Electro Scientific; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers To Sign Morgan Burnett; 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 13/03/2018 – PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG PSPN.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 88 FROM SFR 84

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luther Burbank Corp by 81,799 shares to 171,799 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.14 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,071 are owned by Hl Financial Service Llc. Mrj Incorporated invested 1.41% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 23,445 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mcf Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.52M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael invested 0.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Capital International Ca reported 9,365 shares. Cna Finance reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 66,562 are held by Meyer Handelman. 69,355 were accumulated by Arrow Financial. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0.18% or 436,828 shares. Hap Trading Ltd holds 10,628 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horseman Cap Management has 0.92% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares to 237,896 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,010 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco owns 51,230 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 456,447 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Middleton Company Ma has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,711 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cheviot Value Management Llc reported 1.3% stake. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 2,996 shares. Enterprise holds 6,897 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru Communication has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 4,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Com reported 4,154 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 12.08M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 98,365 shares.