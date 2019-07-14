Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holding by $6.57 Million; Valuation Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Decreased Holding by $2.75 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 252,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 328,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 581,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 153,260 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. 4,812 shares were sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR., worth $136,228 on Thursday, February 7.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 161,752 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 124,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 195,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service accumulated 40,507 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Piedmont Advsrs holds 12,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prtn reported 27,954 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 14,114 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 844,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 160,600 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 381,264 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 107,100 shares. Citigroup holds 29,455 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.67 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,560 shares to 21,754 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 123,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.