Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) as Market Valuation Rose; Advisors Preferred Has Cut Position in Waste Management (WM) by $821,219 as Stock Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 80,544 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP – EACH OF NOV 2018 BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 101.00 PER CENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT TOGETHER WITH ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS BUYS TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COS. IN ARGENTINA; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 11/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus wins new concession in Chile

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Opus Bank Appoints Angelee Harris EVP, General Counsel – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opus Bank (OPB) CEO Paul Taylor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mal Durkee Joins Opus Bank as Elliott’s Director Designee – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

