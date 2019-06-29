Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its First Fndtn (FFWM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Stock Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 215,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 131,591 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $11.60 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 1.81 million shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 31,855 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York-based Indexiq Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 464 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 17,980 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 164,338 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company owns 10,306 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 37,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,701 shares stake. Petrus Lta has 16,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Money Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

More notable recent First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Foundation Inc (FFWM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Foundation to Participate in 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Foundation Announces 2019 Candidates for Pacific Coast Banking School – Business Wire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “First Foundation Buys PBB for $106M – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2017.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 29,385 shares to 594,026 shares, valued at $30.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

