Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $10.03 Million Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) SI Increased By 18.59%

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) had an increase of 18.59% in short interest. RTEC’s SI was 1.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.59% from 983,900 shares previously. With 216,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)’s short sellers to cover RTEC’s short positions. The SI to Rudolph Technologies Inc’s float is 3.89%. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 48,243 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 25.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 257,146 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 759,429 shares with $29.76M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 195,830 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Equity Bancshares Inc stake by 150,812 shares to 954,042 valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 118,300 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 13.55% above currents $39.63 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.43 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Rudolph Technologies, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 28.92 million shares or 1.92% more from 28.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $820.69 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.