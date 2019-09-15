Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK); Bessemer Group Has Lifted Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 109,206 shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 2354.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 546,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 569,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.10 million, up from 23,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 190,706 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 170,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,088 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 133,139 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 1,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 30,887 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 473 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 17,538 shares. 2,230 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 96,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 280,000 are held by Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Elizabeth Park Capital Ltd holds 0.82% or 75,536 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 100 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 18,579 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd holds 15,341 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc owns 505 shares.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Old Line Bank Awards Scholarships to Four Local High School Seniors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with Bay Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old Line Bank’s James Cornelsen To Be Inducted Into The Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business Hall of Fame – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UCFC, TRCB, OLBK, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Global Energy (IXC) by 9,755 shares to 535 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 60,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,900 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab holds 0.23% or 929,579 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 682,172 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tctc Hldgs accumulated 2,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment accumulated 31,071 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northeast Consultants stated it has 34,388 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Field & Main Natl Bank holds 0.09% or 888 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trustco Bancorporation N Y has invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,285 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 33,409 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 226,108 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).