Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Position by $1.17 Million; Meeder Asset Management Cut Position in Interdigital (IDCC) as Stock Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 44,968 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 819 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 12,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 304,450 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,741 activity. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135 worth of stock or 1,005 shares. $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,690 was bought by Proctor Gregory S JR. MANUEL GAIL D bought $10,748 worth of stock. CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of stock. Suit John M II bought $35,503 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 13,800 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 44,433 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 21,420 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited accumulated 501,440 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,263 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has 0.01% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors has 75,536 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Group owns 9,992 shares. Monarch Partners Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 23,200 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 39,506 shares to 107,906 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 122,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,500 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Analysts await InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. IDCC’s profit will be $4.13M for 128.29 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by InterDigital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -244.44% EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 20,438 shares to 22,060 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 16,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).