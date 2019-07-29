Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by $9.91 Million as Stock Value Declined; Interpublic Group Of Co (IPG) Stake Held by Sun Life Financial Inc

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (IPG) by 4434.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 46,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.42M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 62,420 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Opus Group: Opus publishes its annual report for 2017; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 124,200 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank7 Corp by 288,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,950 shares to 9,452 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,402 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 1,516 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 43,356 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 62,774 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has 32 shares. Contravisory Investment owns 14,404 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 13,500 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated owns 425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 3.22 million shares. Torray Ltd Liability stated it has 84,432 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment owns 11,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Green Square reported 0.85% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 75,849 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 10,592 shares stake. Rampart Investment Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 27,226 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was made by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

