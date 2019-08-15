Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Declined; Kiltearn Partners Llp Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.66 Million; Stock Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 16.80 million shares traded or 77.30% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Redeker Sees Japan as ‘Epic Safety Net’ to Italian Risk (Video); 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Using AI to Reassure Clients — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 185,000 shares to 626,306 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 29,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,131 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 77,727 shares. Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,950 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.84% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.23% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12M shares. 159,538 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Korea invested in 918,361 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Regent Investment Ltd Com holds 1.13% or 80,440 shares. Sageworth Trust Com stated it has 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hennessy reported 141,300 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 17,760 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gp Limited Co has 343,580 shares. Df Dent & Commerce has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Majedie Asset Management holds 949,630 shares or 5.42% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc reported 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 107,302 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Westwood Management Il has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dean Limited Co invested in 1.5% or 127,364 shares. One Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 38,548 shares. Insight 2811 invested in 0.4% or 6,498 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Adv reported 23,881 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 14,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System invested in 1.28% or 800,542 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability holds 24,517 shares. Pzena Ltd Liability holds 1.3% or 2.95 million shares. 23,240 are held by West Family Invests.