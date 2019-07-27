Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) as Shares Declined; Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Market Valuation Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted by $3.23 Million Its Holding

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 35,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.50 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 817,691 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 165 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 141,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 398,710 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 45,968 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.72 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 69,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Somerset Grp Ltd Co holds 0.64% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Corporation has 0% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 3,924 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,500 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 18,190 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc by 223,697 shares to 337,760 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 11,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp..

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust declares $0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Named to Forbes ‘World’s Best Banks’ – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “25 Years of Giving Video Contest Winners Announced – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.34% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 301,660 shares. Diversified Trust Co owns 89,660 shares. 16,441 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co holds 13,298 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). West Oak Capital Limited Liability invested in 9,357 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.03% or 24,299 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Us State Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.53% stake. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested in 0% or 12,914 shares. Axa reported 41,000 shares stake.