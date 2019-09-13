Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lifted First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Position; Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (MKC) Shareholder American International Group Lowered Its Holding by $345,340 as Share Price Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (MKC) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 48,361 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, down from 50,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.22. About 57,901 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 926,007 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 67,709 shares to 261,227 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 132,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,317 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Jnba Advsr reported 180 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 2.43M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 109,932 shares stake. 200,800 are held by Macquarie Gp. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 954,505 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 344,385 shares. Oak Hill Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.39M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 16,546 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 44,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm has invested 0.93% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Virtu Finance Llc invested in 15,459 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 43,498 shares. Cna Corp reported 0.29% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 0.11% or 16,198 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 3,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). American Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.35% stake. 17,224 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Rowland Com Counsel Adv has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 17,270 shares. Art Advsrs Llc owns 2,700 shares. Logan Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.43% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Profit Inv Management Limited Liability reported 11,020 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 5 shares. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,474 shares to 62,870 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.01 million for 30.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.