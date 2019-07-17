Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Continues to Hold Stake in Trueblue (TBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 143,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 150,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 89,325 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 169,336 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 17SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 161,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,337 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 270,275 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 787,222 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 96,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Century Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,532 shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.45% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Barbara Oil Com stated it has 80,000 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 1.62% stake. British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 275,797 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 6,264 shares.

