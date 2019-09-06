Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $1.17 Million; Share Value Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 8,986 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc analyzed 1.25 million shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $286.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 42,446 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 24,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 62,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN).

date 2019-09-06

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,049 activity. On Monday, March 11 Shah Suhas R bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 182 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP accumulated 41,518 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 112,022 shares. Moreover, Ejf Llc has 0.21% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 70,757 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Mendon invested in 686,871 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 6,701 shares. 397,540 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 2,230 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Rmb Management Lc reported 543,257 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 33,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp stated it has 13,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 17,538 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.