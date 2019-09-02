Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stake by $1.50 Million; Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Raised by $345,510 Its Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 354,800 shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought 275 shares worth $14,652.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 39,454 shares to 217,201 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 252,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,936 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

