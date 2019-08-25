Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position by $1.66 Million; Valuation Rose; As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Valuation Rose, Mangrove Partners Has Upped by $1.62 Million Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 37,683 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 337,080 shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,660 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Llc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 190,095 shares. Forest Hill Cap Lc owns 89,945 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.14% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameriprise holds 23,182 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 52,816 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jacobs Asset Lc holds 3.48% or 570,030 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Monarch Partners Asset Ltd accumulated 28,160 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 90,840 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FPB Financial Corp. – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “First Bancshares (FBMS) to Acquire First Florida Bancorp Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “There’s No Reason Southwest Stock Can’t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.