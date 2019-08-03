Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Manning & Napier (MN) Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Stake by $297.51 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 965,447 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (MN) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 654,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.57% . The hedge fund held 853,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Manning & Napier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 168,962 shares traded or 271.41% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 28/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC MN.N SAYS PAUL J. BATTAGLIA JR APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Investments Limited Liability Com owns 794,319 shares or 12.2% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 21,425 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.66M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 244,468 shares. 21,811 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. 26,277 were accumulated by Logan Inc. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 400,276 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability Com. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 415,336 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 3.17 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 298,740 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 185,807 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 132,109 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares to 781,043 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Luther Burbank Corp.