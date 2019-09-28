Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) as Share Price Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $311,221 as Share Price Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 20,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, down from 70,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,960 shares to 40,151 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

