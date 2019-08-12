Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Holding by $387,400 as Share Value Rose; Rench Wealth Management Holding In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Lifted

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23 million for 9.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.