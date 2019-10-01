Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stake by $789,945; Carmax (KMX) Holder Palestra Capital Management Decreased Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 62,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.11 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 332,844 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 266,987 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 287,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 649 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 189,430 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $176.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings.