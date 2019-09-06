Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Position by $6.57 Million; Stock Declined; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Its Stake

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 252,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 328,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 581,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 149,374 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 354,048 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

More news for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Gildan Activewear beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barr E S & has 0.12% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 43,650 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 88,700 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 19,857 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 34,845 shares. 11,450 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0% or 14,114 shares. Basswood Capital Management reported 67,640 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 456,766 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 12,747 shares. 3,636 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. 433,614 are owned by Principal Financial Gp. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 50,886 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 28,694 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.