Mendon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Independent Bk Group (IBTX); Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Its Netease (Call) (NTES) Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47 million, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 62,409 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 372,558 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase Earnings: NTES Stock Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Electronic Arts: Tencent To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IXUS, ERUS, JD, NTES: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 145,931 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,585 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 9,236 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 17,347 shares. Stieven Capital Ltd Partnership owns 2.26% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 240,811 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 5,337 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company accumulated 494 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Basswood Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.22% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 45,788 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 37,673 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 29,757 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 5,845 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Another trade for 1,790 shares valued at $100,061 was bought by Hobart Brian E. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 90,840 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $60.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Carlile Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Independent Bank Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Grand Bank – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2015. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Acquire Grand Bank, Dallas – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 16, 2018.