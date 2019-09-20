Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group (Put) (PNC) Position By $548,000; Etrade Capital Management Lifted By $874,368 Its Carnival (CCL) Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 28.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 19,008 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 86,000 shares with $4.00M value, up from 66,992 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $34.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.16. About 1.13 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (PNC) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 4,000 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 20,500 shares with $2.81 million value, down from 24,500 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) now has $62.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 1.02M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Among 2 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Group has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $147’s average target is 3.94% above currents $141.43 stock price. PNC Financial Services Group had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Live Oak Bancshares Inc stake by 28,149 shares to 1.24M valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baycom Corp stake by 18,824 shares and now owns 198,391 shares. Luther Burbank Corp was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity. $124,380 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH CHARLES E on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 6,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Snow Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Royal London Asset Limited reported 283,209 shares stake. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.29% or 2.34 million shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 3,548 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 1.54% or 84,634 shares. 10 accumulated 84,257 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Aull Monroe Investment Corp accumulated 0.21% or 2,837 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.82% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 50,000 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Putnam Fl Mngmt accumulated 40,113 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa invested in 1.05% or 12,574 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 26 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 1.04M shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25B for 12.54 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 17.15% above currents $48.16 stock price. Carnival Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 923 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,400 shares. Davidson Inv reported 256,900 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.22% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Manufacturers Life The invested in 368,638 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 648,507 shares. Md Sass Svcs owns 1.92% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 177,858 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 86,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 95 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,107 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 4.31M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 3,105 are owned by Blue Chip Prtnrs. Hills Retail Bank And reported 18,986 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,665 shares to 27,156 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 5,272 shares and now owns 1,495 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.