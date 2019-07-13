Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Position By $5.50 Million; Cibc World Markets Lowered Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position By $1.07 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) stake by 16.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 161,796 shares as First Bancorp N C (FBNC)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 794,337 shares with $27.61 million value, down from 956,133 last quarter. First Bancorp N C now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 80,762 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 27.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp analyzed 11,993 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)'s stock rose 8.34%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 32,139 shares with $2.89M value, down from 44,132 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 606,937 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is a company in the medical diagnostics industry.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 133,375 shares to 256,642 valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 122,735 shares and now owns 3.26M shares. Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension has 0.06% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 166,639 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 257 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 17,192 shares. 7,024 are owned by Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Company New York, New York-based fund reported 2,325 shares. Legal General Public Lc invested in 0.06% or 1.10 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 4.20 million shares. Acg Wealth owns 3,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 10,533 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Uss Investment Ltd invested in 103,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 33,596 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 3,042 shares. Freestone Holding owns 0.22% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 40,451 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $101 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44 million for 15.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is a banking company.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Luther Burbank Corp stake by 81,799 shares to 171,799 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Origin Bancorp Inc stake by 429,586 shares and now owns 546,005 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBNC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 19.19 million shares or 0.69% less from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp owns 18,666 shares. 13,161 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 427,125 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 650,814 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 49,055 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 18,271 shares. 7,745 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein LP holds 37,098 shares. Prelude Cap Llc invested in 220 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.30M are owned by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P. Kennedy Cap reported 0.09% stake. Livingston Gp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.54% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 17,673 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 84,603 shares in its portfolio. 44,258 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag.