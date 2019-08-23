Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 301,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.99M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 6.90 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 707,328 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 548,100 shares to 686,000 shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $509.72 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.07% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,915 shares. 1.11M are owned by Citadel Ltd Llc. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 242,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.01 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 198,078 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 4.70M shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0.15% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Korea Invest Corp reported 222,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com holds 350,800 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 15,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Azimuth Ltd Liability holds 364,123 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 621,127 shares. Barnett & Inc accumulated 123 shares. Renaissance Limited Co invested 1.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 536 were accumulated by Spectrum Mngmt. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co has 1.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 157,079 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 1.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 42,657 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 450,200 are held by Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Ulysses Ltd Liability Co holds 3.14% or 869,600 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 6,894 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52,285 shares to 58,336 shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 258,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,868 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).