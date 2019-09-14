Mendon Capital Advisors Cut First Fndtn (FFWM) Stake by $6.79 Million; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $2.91 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 26,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 130,442 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.30M, down from 157,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 522,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.25 million market cap company. It closed at $15.15 lastly. It is down 9.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 05/04/2018 – First Foundation Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. bought $9,815.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 118,300 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 29,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $16.52 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FFWM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 31,942 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 223,013 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 137,277 shares. 53,753 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 519,724 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 25,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 82,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns has 3,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 18,580 shares. Money Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 11,435 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 306,111 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 123,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,247 shares. Moreover, Basswood Lc has 0.9% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 1.08M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 64,630 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. California-based Diligent Invsts Ltd Company has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 15.60 million shares. Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,349 shares. Invesco invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 17,845 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 22,911 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamel Associate reported 69,203 shares stake. Duff Phelps Management holds 27,410 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 66,851 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1.54 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 62,314 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).