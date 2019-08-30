Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position by $581,448; Share Value Declined; Hennessy Advisors Boosted Its Texas Capital Bancshares Com (TCBI) Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 781,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 739,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 3,208 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (TCBI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 232,160 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. 379 shares valued at $4,897 were bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Steil Jack E bought 201 shares worth $2,597. Another trade for 86 shares valued at $1,111 was bought by Poynot Steven. Shares for $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann. Schwabe Charles E. had bought 108 shares worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15,172 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $34.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 161,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,337 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24,300 shares to 144,900 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 218,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.