Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Banc Of California (BANC) Holding by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Its Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 440,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.86 million, up from 429,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 143,526 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,769 shares to 136,264 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 147,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,647 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 39,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).