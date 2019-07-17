Melvin Capital Management LP Upped Position in Netflix (Call) (NFLX); Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Value Rose While Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Stake by $67.46 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 208.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 554,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.38M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $361.96. About 6.69M shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 69,280 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Lp holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.68 million shares. 14,363 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.2% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 89,956 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.18% stake. Baillie Gifford & Co accumulated 7.58M shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 393,411 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited reported 620 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% stake. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 37,849 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 1,943 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 19 shares. 13,804 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) by 725,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

