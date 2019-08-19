Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) by $106.58 Million; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Increased Its Position by $1.40 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 895,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $111.42. About 862,008 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts 17.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – WYNN MACAU: NO NEED TO CHANGE PROPERTY NAMES ON WYNN SCANDAL; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Names Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb to Board; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY CHAIRMAN SAYS NO PLANS TO BOOST WYNN RESORTS STAKE; 15/03/2018 – STEVE WYNN, EX-WIFE SETTLE FIGHT OVER SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON NOMINATIONS IN LETTER TO ELAINE WYNN; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn sold his entire stake in Wynn Resorts; 28/03/2018 – Kim Sinatra, General Counsel for Wynn Resorts, Releases Statement on Elaine Wynn’s Testimony

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 41,616 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,645 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Cibc Markets has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 2,200 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,067 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 1,132 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 24,665 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 11,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 12,828 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.21% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cwm has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Prudential invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Nordea Invest Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 4,323 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 100,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $65.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wynn Resorts Popped 15.5% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hydrogenics Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Strategic Rationale For A Hydrogenics Takeout – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Announces Second Quarter Conference Call on August 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Hydrogenics (HYGS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 8,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 175 shares. Barclays Pcl has 77 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 30,665 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 830,199 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has 12,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,541 shares. Herald Management invested in 1.1% or 550,000 shares. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 10,400 shares.