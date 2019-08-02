Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM) by $322,000 as Share Value Declined; Mill Road Capital Management Increases Position in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP)

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, down from 689,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 6.82M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 15.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 47,416 shares traded or 131.60% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Board Changes Toronto Stock Exchange:HBP – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Closes Private Placement, Extends Period to Exercise Warrants and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Retains U.S. Legal and Capital Firms to Advise on U.S. Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.69M shares or 6.11% of the stock. Rbf Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Perritt Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 530,727 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 2.14M are owned by Paradigm Ny. Teton Advsr invested in 0.21% or 755,000 shares. Northern Trust reported 41,209 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 97,014 were reported by Boston Partners. Renaissance Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 14,637 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was bought by Glass Donald L on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.