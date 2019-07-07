Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM) Stake By $322,000; Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (VBLT) Shorts Decreased By 0.22%

Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. VBLT’s SI was 183,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 184,000 shares previously. With 129,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s short sellers to cover VBLT’s short positions. The SI to Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 46,416 shares traded. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has declined 45.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VBLT News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Feasibility Study Evaluating the Use of SafeBreak Vascular in the Geriatric Trauma Population; 15/05/2018 – QT VASCULAR LTD QTVA.Sl – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $24.6 MLN VS LOSS $8.8 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Vascular Insights® Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Microcirculation and Anesthesia in Vascular Surgery; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Vascular Adhesion Protein 1 (VAP-1) Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2018 – Analysis of 5+ Products Along with 5+ Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – VBLT PHASE 3 GLOBE STUDY DID NOT MEET OVERALL SURVIVAL ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – INTACT VASCULAR COMPLETES 200 PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN TOBA III; 17/05/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuit News: Recent Studies Suggest Leukemia Drug May Increase Risk for Arteriosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Disease and Related Vascular Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 07/05/2018 – VBL Therapeutics to Present Data on its MOSPD2 Oncology Program at MlXiii-BIOMED 2018 on May 15

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 9,200 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 680,000 shares with $24.11 million value, down from 689,200 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) now has $9.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.64M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.32M for 15.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity. Another trade for 21,037 shares valued at $776,265 was sold by Cloutier Ernest W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest has 0.12% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,539 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 0.03% or 40,854 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 8,510 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 32,854 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 71,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 65,031 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Voya Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 127,945 shares. Asset Management holds 0.22% or 8,150 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 1.05M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James Associate invested in 0.11% or 2.09M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,541 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 13,674 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Carvana Co (Call) stake by 200,000 shares to 600,000 valued at $34.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 848,524 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vascular Biogenics had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $47.00 million. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer.

