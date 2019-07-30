Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) by $800,000; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65 million, down from 301,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 1.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4279. About 550,316 shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 48.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 03/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Ann Taylor Parent Ascena On Weak Operating Trends And Credit Metrics — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Stadium Capital Reports 9.8% Stake in Ascena Retail; 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 09/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 51 Days

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $81.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 97,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.64 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.