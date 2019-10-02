Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Has Raised by $82.06 Million; Tegean Capital Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 543,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.29M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.65. About 2.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $197.85. About 1.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 151,812 are held by Jag Ltd Llc. Ent Financial Services invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 84,501 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com owns 28,289 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 8,983 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21.58M shares. Azimuth Ltd Llc invested in 0.65% or 64,735 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Com holds 233,040 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Junto Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,000 shares. Btim holds 1,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meeder Asset Management owns 1,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iron Fin Lc reported 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 6.14 million shares to 6.69 million shares, valued at $181.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (NYSE:AAP) by 680,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 967,425 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wealthcare Capital Llc reported 110 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,083 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 82,741 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 24,447 shares stake. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.17% or 1.11 million shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,100 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,480 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lpl Llc accumulated 61,995 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bryn Mawr Communication reported 3,663 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc owns 0.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,675 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 7.99% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 314,348 shares.