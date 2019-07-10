Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Has Increased by $18.72 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Cls Investments Raised Stake by $739,575

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 1.71M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 627.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 480,754 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,365 shares to 44,609 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Schroder Invest Management Group accumulated 80,433 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,310 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust reported 13,391 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 121,997 shares. Lagoda Inv Mgmt LP has 197 shares. Mcf Advsr reported 908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 9.22M shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Company owns 2,538 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 300 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank & Tru Company invested in 3,440 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 766,308 shares. Cna Fincl invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 18,342 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 64,799 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 6.88M shares. Paradice Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.00 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 32,748 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 3.53 million shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 34,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). D E Shaw Communication holds 0.02% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd Com owns 132,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Sei Investments stated it has 40,618 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 17,108 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 20 shares.

