Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Raised by $134.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Hood River Capital Management Position in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 75,016 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.99M, down from 78,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $612.61. About 223,766 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 319.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.07 million, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 1.17 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 62,496 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Gideon Incorporated holds 1,211 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,126 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,944 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 26,161 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Alps Advsr reported 865 shares. Papp L Roy Associate invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Strs Ohio invested in 47,720 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.06% or 135,679 shares. Geode Management Ltd Co owns 353,352 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.37 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 201,224 shares to 226,736 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 135,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,832 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $317.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).