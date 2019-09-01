Melvin Capital Management LP Stake In Deckers Outdoor (Put) (DECK) Was Has Increased; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Rk Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $3.97 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (DECK) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 97,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.69 million, up from 172,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 382,518 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 861,146 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 24,529 shares. 3.52M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp owns 26,438 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 53,054 shares. Contravisory holds 1,728 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,883 shares. Caprock Group stated it has 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Massachusetts Financial Ma has 18,076 shares. London Of Virginia reported 0.21% stake. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.05% or 242,247 shares. Pnc Gp owns 24,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 7,545 shares. 2,724 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 3,202 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2.78M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $103.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares to 90,989 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 108,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,962 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.