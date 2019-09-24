Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) Lowered by $58.80 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $897,624 as Market Valuation Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 88.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 36,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.69M, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $302.19. About 255,211 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares to 22,687 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.85 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12M for 23.25 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $37.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.