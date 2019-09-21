Melvin Capital Management LP Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Has Lowered by $137.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 815,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 940,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.28 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (Put) (NYSE:MNK) by 4.08 million shares to 5.72M shares, valued at $52.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 820,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.02% or 110,273 shares in its portfolio. Sachem Head Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 3.50M shares. Vident Investment Advisory reported 47,492 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10 shares. 55,967 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 4.20M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc invested in 0% or 7,010 shares. Aurelius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 624,933 shares. Motco holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Bain Cap Credit Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. York Cap Mngmt Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.36% or 3.61M shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt accumulated 137,659 shares or 1.26% of the stock.